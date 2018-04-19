Wake up, Lexington, our future’s at stake

Shhh, there’s a mayoral election going on.
When Mayor Jim Gray decided to run for a less important public role in Congress, the oxygen and money started to flow to the 6th Congressional District race, creating a strange civic ghost town in Lexington’s public sphere.
On the bright side, we have a record seven candidates vying to replace Gray as mayor, demonstrating that we enjoy some rich social capital around here.
On the dark side, these candidates may be headed to appear in a record-low number of public forums before the May 22 primary election.
Please join me for a hot cup of joe and food for thought about Lexington’s future over breakfast with the candidates on Wednesday, April 25, on the University of Kentucky’s campus.
The time is right to speak your mind about where we are now, where we want to go and how we can get there. We, the people, are going to have to do the heavy lifting, mostly without all the government funding we need. What we really need are citizens on fire.
So the time is now. After the May 22 primary election (last day to register to vote is April 23), the lucky field of seven drops down to two. Then, as an editorial page writer once told me: “An election is a lousy time to talk about serious issues.”
See if you can match up these ideas with candidates running for mayor:
▪ Create a Friday Night Lights football buzz in fall with a downtown stadium in the new city hall complex. Early card can be Sayre School in a JV smackdown, followed by Dunbar v. Lafayette on the main card.
▪ Solve an unemployment crisis for convicted felons who have served their time by mentoring them to create their own businesses.
▪ Rally nonprofits, philanthropists and corporate good citizens to increase the number of summer jobs for citizens ages 14 to 24. The city’s summer youth jobs program this year will offer just 300 positions, up from 75.
▪ Teach students carpentry skills in a program to fix up rundown historic homes. Add trade-school instruction for future electricians, plumbers and HVAC specialists, and we increase the number of skilled workers, make math more relevant and add much-needed affordable housing.
▪ Offer parents classes so they can help their kids with homework; teach them parenting skills they may have missed along the way and maybe we can add more good citizens to replace troublemakers.
Who’s going to pay for all this? Well, not the city and the taxpayers, though we do pay a heavy price when good ideas go undone. So how’s it going to get done? Citizen sweat equity. We need to figure out how we can solve public problems with creative new relationships with government officials, such as the next mayor.
Is this just another wild idea? Well, come to the forum and find out. We’ll have plenty of coffee to wake you up.
Buck Ryan is director of the Citizen Kentucky Project, designed to engage young people in civic life. Reach him at buck.ryan@uky.edu.
“What’s Next, Lexington?”
A public forum with mayoral candidates
8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 25
213 Kastle Hall, University of Kentucky
Comments