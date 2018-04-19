Barbara Bush visit an honor, inspiration

In 1992, I went to work at Lexington’s Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning; the newly renovated building was to open in early September. My first assignment was to coordinate the visit of the guest of honor: First Lady Barbara Bush.
I came away in awe of her efforts, her close attention and patience, her seriousness that honored the work we hoped to do. She met a grueling schedule with the unwavering energy of a woman determined to be respectful and to represent.
The level of detail required for such an event surpassed anything I’d ever experienced. For several weeks, phone calls from Washington occurred regularly. On Labor Day weekend as we unpacked boxes of books, the Secret Service tapped on the back windows of the center and asked permission to begin canvassing the building. I had not known that the Secret Service had a presence in our city. The badges sealed the deal, but the closely tailored suits, the ties and the mirrored sunglasses were adequate identifiers.
Then a larger advance team arrived with more closely tailored suits and mirrored sunglasses. I learned that the Secret Service would stand at my upstairs window for a view of the front portico where the program would take place, as well as the lawn where folding chairs would hold the citizenry. We learned how the photo opportunity would be organized. The center’s founding director, Laurie Bottoms, ordered a tea service for Bush to be available in my office.
The day of the opening ceremony was cloudless, early-autumn perfection. The motorcade arrived in the circular driveway behind the building, and while a crowd took its seats on the lawn, the staff took Bush on a tour and tried to articulate our dreams for the programs to take place inside those walls.
I was overwrought by that morning, but a few memories stand out: Bush sitting erectly at one of our circular tables, her attention fixed hawk-like as each staff member spoke. Her passing through my office, but because of scheduling needs, politely declining tea. Her sitting before the laser disc player when it froze with an illustration of a woman’s reproductive system pinned to the screen. The first lady did not so much as roll an eye. Her in the endless line of local poobahs who came to have their pictures taken, shaking hands, a cordial greeting for each.
By the time she took the podium to speak beneath a 15-foot American flag, I was too tired to do anything but weep quietly in my chair. Soon enough all was over and the motorcade whisked her to Louisville where she had a second set of programs seeking her attention, a second set of photographs to pose for.
It was a presidential election year. That fall as I faced classes that met at the same circular table where Bush had sat, I thought seriously about my vote. I had been voting for Democrats for president for 20 years. While I quibbled with most of Bush’s husband’s policies, I was smitten with her. She was my first lady.
I received a thank-you note from her, sent to my home address. However did she find the time and energy? Of course, the note could have been the work of competent staff, but wouldn’t she have been the one who created that culture of service and appreciation?
I framed my picture from the photo op and gave it to my parents for Christmas. They loved showing it off to friends.
Once you’ve met a first lady you are likely to consider yourself a bit of an expert. Subsequently, I watched Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Michelle Obama with new eyes, appreciating their energy for contact with people, their efforts on behalf of their particular passions.
I appreciated the tremendous sacrifice of time and personal advancement each made as she helped a spouse extend his contact with the American people. Running the White House was a partnership, I saw that. When I became director of the center five years later, I am proud to say that every support I had ever given my husband in his job was returned to me twofold.
It’s really a question of respect, isn’t it? I’m grateful to Barbara Bush for making me aware of how a presidency — not to mention a marriage — might work.
Jan Isenhour is the retired executive director of the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning.
