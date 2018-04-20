Nurtured in Lexington, this oratorio earned a standing ovation at Lincoln Center

My story began several years ago when I approached Gregory Turay about performing at my church men’s group Christmas dinner. He graciously agreed and was a big hit. Afterwards, we kept in touch and became good friends.
As many of you may know, Turay has appeared numerous times with the Metropolitan Opera in New York City and is considered one of the great tenors in the opera world. He initially came to Lexington seeking a baseball scholarship. But when it was discovered that he had a wonderful voice, he became the student of the University of Kentucky’s Everett McCorvey who in 20 years has developed one of the nation’s outstanding opera programs here at UK.
Turay eventually won national competitions and became a fixture at the Metropolitan Opera and at leading opera houses throughout the world. He returned to UK as artist-in-residence, earned his doctorate and is now the AllTech Artist-in-Residence at Centre College.
But back to my story. Turay and McCorvey introduced me to Lexington resident Angela Rice, a charming and very talented composer who six years ago completed the first version of the Easter oratorio “Thy Will Be Done” and has seen it presented locally each year since with improvements each year. It uses Biblical text with Jesus in the lead role and played by Turay.
In its performance at the Singletary Center last year, with McCorvey producing and directing and the Lexington Singers providing the choral backdrop, TWBD got widespread acceptance. And observers began asking the questions, “Does this oratorio have legs? Does it have the potential to be for Easter what Handel’s ‘Messiah’ is for Christmas?”
Then last summer, the TWBD board, of which I am now a member, answered these questions by voting unanimously to take this beautiful work to New York City for its coming out party. And that is what happened just a couple of weeks ago.
McCorvey, who has directed the National Chorale in New York since 2014, paved the way for making TWBD part of the popular National Chorale yearly series of performances. And he brought together a number of outstanding soloists to join Turay. He used the National Chorale orchestra, made up of professionals who are all very, very good musicians.
With composer Rice in attendance, McCorvey and his Chorale practiced all week, making changes where necessary. McCorvey led the proceedings, often with an iron hand but wearing a velvet glove. He was an inspiration to all.
Unfortunately, the New York press do not review one-time performances. But there were enough knowledgeable people in attendance that feelers have already begun from other organizations in other cities wanting to perform “Thy Will Be Done.” And the National Chorale members have requested that TWBD be brought back to New York City and Lincoln Center next year.
And that’s my story of how a very talented Lexington composer with her two close friends — musical genius McCorvey and his finest student, Turay — ended up in Lincoln Center’s David Geffen Hall.
I was there to witness this introduction to the world of “Thy Will Be Done” which received a standing ovation from the New York crowd. I was already a believer, but they just confirmed what I already knew.
“Thy Will Be Done” has legs.
Ray Hornback served for 15 years as vice president for university relations at the University of Kentucky.
Comments