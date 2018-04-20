No Pruitt, fossil fuels are not God’s ‘blessing’

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has made headlines for his alleged misuse of taxpayer funding and violation of other legal standards. What has received much less attention is his misuse of the Bible and interpretive standards for justifying violation of the very environment he is charged with protecting.
In an interview with the conservative Christian news agency, CBN, Pruitt stated: “The biblical world view is that we have a responsibility to manage and cultivate, harvest the natural resources that we’ve been blessed with to truly bless our fellow mankind.”
This is how he justifies fossil fuel extraction. He insists that the Bible authorizes the use of coal, oil and gas — despite its demonstrated harmful effects on air, water, land and human health.
Unfortunately, this a dangerous and inaccurate rationalization based on a perverted interpretation of scripture shared by many Christians. Genesis 1:28 is often cited as the foundational text for humans dominating God’s creation. “God blessed (the humans), and God said to them, ‘Be fruitful and multiply, and fill the earth and subdue it; and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the air and over every living thing that moves upon the earth.’”
Not only do Christians like Pruitt mistake “dominion” with “domination,” they also ignore two other key passages in Genesis that easily debunk the argument that God gave humans the Earth to do with it whatever we wish, no matter the consequences. Genesis 2:15 states:“The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to till it and keep it.” This verse is pivotal because of two verbs —till and keep. In Hebrew they are “abad” and “shamar.”
The verb “abad” specifically means “to subject oneself as a servant” to God and Earth. The other verb, shamar, means “to keep, guard, observe, and give heed; to protect and save life.” Adam is charged with restraining himself when it comes to his relationship with the garden. He is to guard and protect this sacred space. Shamar is the same verb used for keeping the sabbath. Just as the seventh day is to be revered and respected as holy, we are to revere and respect Earth in the same way.
This is in sharp contrast to Pruitt’s devious interpretation of scripture used to sell and profit from Earth’s resources however we see fit, no matter who or what is harmed. The story of the forbidden tree in Genesis Chapter 3 warns us of the consequences of this attitude.
For the good of Adam and Eve, for the good of the tree, for the good of the entire garden, God essentially said: “This far and no farther.” God established a boundary and set limits for the mutual protection of the relationship between humankind and the created world.
But instead of respecting these boundaries, Adam and Eve took the fruit from the forbidden tree and violated the sacred covenant. You can almost detect a Pruitt-like petulance in their attitude that they can take whatever they want whenever they want it. Because of this arrogance, there is an immediate cascade of events.
The ground is cursed, and there is a rupture in the relationships between God, humans and creation.
This Earth Day, for people of faith, it is important to recognize that God has established boundaries which humans need to respect.
So, no, fossil fuels are not a “blessing” from God. Why would such a blessing require the large-scale industrialization of what was once beautiful forests, farmland, meadows, and communities?
Any resource that results in poisoning billions of gallons of water, and industrial infrastructure that explodes and emits poisonous gases, is no blessing. Any energy source that contributes to climate change and ruins communities and public health is certainly no blessing from God. It is, in fact, the curse of humanity’s arrogance.
What is a blessing from God is clean water and air, intact forests and natural lands. God’s blessing to us is the capacity for innovation that enables us to develop clean, renewable energy that does not threaten the planet and human health. The blessing from God is to have leaders (such as Pruitt should be) who are honored for their protection of God’s creation rather than their willingness to sacrifice it.
Leah D. Schade is a professor at Lexington Theological Seminary and author of “Creation-Crisis Preaching: Ecology, Theology, and the Pulpit.” She can be reached at lschade@lextheo.edu.
