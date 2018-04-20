Save the Earth? Stop wasting food

In honor of Earth Day, the members of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks are asking everyone to consider the amount of food wasted and steps we can take to reduce it.
A study published this week found that the average person in the United States wastes about a pound of food per day. That adds up to 25 percent of the food that is available for consumption going to waste. And it doesn’t include waste within the agricultural system before food reaches a home or restaurant.
The study found that the most wasted foods are actually the healthiest: fruits and vegetables. These represented 39 percent of the food wasted per person. Too many of us are throwing away perfectly nutritious and edible food because of minor blemishes or misunderstanding about “sell by” and “use by” dates.
The amount of food Americans waste every year has severe consequences. According to ReFed, food waste consumes 21 percent of landfill volume, 21 percent of all fresh water, and 18 percent of cropland. We spend $218 billion a year, or 1.3 percent of GDP, growing, processing, transporting and disposing of food that is never eaten.
Meanwhile, one in six Kentuckians struggles with hunger.
Last year, the food banks association and our partners rescued 76 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 63 million meals. Yet food banks struggle to keep pace with the need for food assistance.
That’s why we’re excited about Senate Joint Resolution 218, sponsored by state Sen. Rick Girdler as part of Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles’s Hunger Initiative. SJR 218 directs state agencies to conduct food waste analyses and identify ways to increase donations to food banks. It was passed unanimously by the House and Senate and signed by Gov. Matt Bevin.
There are a number of opportunities related to the resolution that can have real impact on food waste. Tracking the weight, type and source of food waste can be used to improve food-service kitchen operations.
Pre- and post-consumer food waste data can inform potential waste-reducing menu changes. Employees can be trained on food-safety procedures that include what can and can’t be donated as well as handling requirements for food donated to food banks.
We’d also like to commend the members of the General Assembly for including funding for the Farms to Food Banks program in the state’s biennial budget. The program helps offset farmers’ expenses for picking, packing and transporting donated produce to food banks.
Since 2011, over 15 million pounds of fresh produce from 800 Kentucky farmers has been distributed by food banks rather than going to waste. That’s the equivalent of filling half a plate full of fruits and vegetables for over 25 million meals.
Pope Francis has said, “Throwing away food is like stealing from the table of those who are poor and hungry.”
Kentucky has more than enough food to feed everyone, but our abundance is accompanied by tremendous waste. We can’t hope to feed more people, with less of an environmental impact, without getting food waste under control.
Tamara Sandberg is executive director of the Kentucky Association of Food Banks.
