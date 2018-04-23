At 30, Lexington Habitat still building out

Lexington Habitat is celebrating 30 years of ministry in Lexington this year.
When I celebrated my 30th birthday, I was nine months pregnant with my first child, on the verge of bringing a new life into the world. That birthday was as much about anticipating what was to come as it was about what had happened before. Of course, we do not move forward if we do not have a solid foundation on which to build a future so we must look back to move forward.
That is also true for Lexington Habitat’s 30th birthday. If we put the “look back” lens in our glasses we see myriad blocks in our foundation. By the end of this year we will have:
▪ Provided more than 450 Lexington households the opportunity to help build and purchase their homes.
▪ Supported more than 350 international households with global engagement funds through HFHI.
▪ Provided much-needed repairs to almost 100 low-income homeowners, enabling many of them to stay in their homes and neighborhoods.
▪ Partnered in dozens of community projects, improving streets, increasing safety in parks and bringing neighbors together to make Lexington stronger.
▪ Kept 10,000 tons out of the landfill and offered the community 3 million low-cost, quality products for their homes at our ReStore. Thanks to the incredible generosity of our community, we will soon have two ReStore locations, making donating and shopping easier and providing increased reliable funding for our work.
▪ Added over $35 million to the property tax base, with our homebuyers paying more than $425,000 dollars in property taxes annually;
▪ Provided jobs for over 60 people and added more than $4.5 million to the local economy this year.
When we put our “future forward” lenses in, we see that over 15,000 households in Lexington are in need of quality affordable housing. Local programs focused on housing, including ours, are not limited by the desire to make a difference, but by the challenges and roadblocks that complicate our work.
There is not enough affordable land in places families want (translate: feel safe, have access to transportation, affordable food and education) to live and raise their children. Government funding is unpredictable. Corporations and individuals are still learning how the new tax laws may affect them. The regulatory environment is complicated. Costs continue to increase. Although Lexington service organizations are proud of collaboration and partnerships and do not think of each other as “competitors,” we often hope to draw from the same pools of resources.
In spite of those dark lenses, we are absolutely certain this community has the creativity, desire, spunk, strength and perseverance to not only continue our traditional ministries but envision and implement unique ways to meet the needs in our community: We need to find ways to improve distressed neighborhoods where land is affordable but not attractive to homebuyers, and expand the types of housing we offer. We need to:
▪ Significantly increase the capacity of our Love Your Neighborhood Home Repair program, working to raise $1 million a year to help homeowners age in place in their beloved homes and neighborhoods while preserving housing stock.
▪ Invest in specific neighborhoods, maximizing impact.
▪ Develop new partnerships which will aid us in ministry expansion and help us leverage financial opportunities.
▪ Hear your ideas about how we can meet the challenges before us. Please email us at info@lexhabitat.org.
The cornerstone of our past and our future is you. Your compassion and generosity is what has made it possible for us to reflect on 30 years of ministry and hear the voice of God saying, “Well done, good and faithful servants.” Thank you for sharing with us. Please continue to give of your time and resources so we can continue to serve. Please continue to pray so we can continue to do God’s work. Together we can continue to build homes, communities and hope for another 30 years.
Rachel Smith Childress is CEO of Lexington Habitat for Humanity.
