Systems work when leaders are competent, self-aware, empathetic

Systems come in all shapes and sizes: family, academic, faith-based, athletic, media, entertainment, corporate. Government. Political.
While they are different in purpose, goals, products and processes, in my work as a leadership consultant, I see commonalities.
Most effective systems are led by a differentiated adult who functions as a non-anxious presence, aware of the dynamics present in the system and not sucked into the chaos of anxiety. Anxiety is the prevalent emotion in any system — like a low-grade fever, saying “notice me. I’m here.”
Anxiety, however, is additive. Increasing in intensity, it moves like the worst kind of flu bug, creating chaos as it gathers more and more people and their acting out behaviors into its clutches.
Across the country, I experience anxiety hanging heavy, with no geographical boundaries. Responses include complete denial (“Everything is going to be fine!”), acting out of rigid ideologies at both ends of the political spectrum, glued-to-the-news with the kind of fascination that follows sirens, and persistent activism determined to change as much of the world as possible as long as there is a world to change.
Suddenly, everyone is paying attention to words like missiles and chemical warfare which have replaced assault rifles in the collective vocabulary, and the anxiety that has been brewing much longer than the current chaos is spelled f-e-a-r.
Systems resist recognizing individual and corporate vulnerability to charm, charisma, flair, confusion born of unpredictability, and plain old shock.
In choosing leaders, competency — having the skills necessary to meet the honestly named challenges of a current situation — and a track record of using those skills to move the system forward are foundational for any effective organization.
We have allowed sensationalism and polarization to turn us away from values which support the common good, bought into shared hate as the basis for blind loyalty, and accepted shock as a substitute for substance. We excuse or ignore the wedges deliberately, daily driven between people, failing to reflect on history’s lessons of “divide and conquer” as the death blow to countries through the years.
When the multiple American elephants in the room are named, the old trick of reversing blame is next up, blaming “fake news” and any other distractions that will turn attention away from provable facts.
A key leadership competency in any system is emotional intelligence, including self-awareness, ability to self regulate, empathy, social skills.
The lack of competency in the system that is the United States is not limited to any one position. Competency is rarely a measurement in either elected or appointed positions today.
Once the virus is loose in a system, it must be named. Feeling bullied?
Name it. “ I feel bullied.” A saboteur at work? Call it out. “That is sabotage.” ( Note: calling out behaviors, not persons. )
Anxiety behaviors are often driven by ego, insecurity, arrogance and the belief in one’s own infallibility. This virus is so widespread, and carefully maintained by people who benefit mightily from their positions, that the calling out will not come from people in the circles of influence and power naming the behaviors and the impacts which are driving our world close to extinction.
Political affiliation is not the point. Survival is, as we Twitter our way to the edge of disaster. After naming the destructive behaviors and refusing to support them, we, the people, must take the next step and identify men and women of integrity who have the potential to lead the change we want to see in the world — in every level of government, education, business, families. We must choose to give our support to competency and integrity, in order to build a system that works for all the people.
Stop allowing our attention and our energy to be consumed by the gathering destructive darkness and its perpetrators, who thrive on attention, bad or good, and on the anxiety and chaos they generate. This type of systemic dysfunction cycles in and out of our lives and the lives of countries. Defeating it once is not enough. Our guard must remain up, care given to our own attitudes and behaviors as well as others.
It is far too easy to find ourselves part of the problem rather than helping find solutions. To cycle into an abyss like we find ourselves in today, again and again. Seeking new and wiser awareness, discernment and a way of life that prioritizes integrity, morality, healthy relationships and interactions, generation to generation is not easy work, but it is work that is possible, and when done, can be transformative.
Every one of us can be a part of the solution — part of bringing sanity, integrity and hope back to our world before it is too late.
Kay Collier McLaughlin, an author and leadership consultant who lives in Nicholas County, is a community columnist. Reach her at kcollierm@gmail.com.
