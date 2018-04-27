Europe doesn’t have the luxury of forgetting WWI. Why does the U.S.?

When we — the students and professors of the University of Kentucky’s 2018 Bingham seminar — prepared to tour France and Belgium to visit the memorials, battlefields and cemeteries of the First World War’s western front, we expected to be informed, intrigued, enlightened and even moved by our experiences.
But what we didn’t expect was how much the war, which ended 100 years ago, would be part of the daily life of the people we met.
We expected the Menin Gate, the memorial to the 54,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers killed in the Ypres Salient and whose bodies were never found, to be a towering tribute. What we didn’t expect was that the rendition of the Last Post, a ceremony enacted nightly at the Gate for over 90 years, would be so well attended it was impossible to see over the crowds.
We didn’t expect attendees would include not just tourists, but the citizens of Ypres, who turn out regularly to pay their respects.
We didn’t expect the British paratrooper regiment that stood to attention throughout the ceremony. And we certainly didn’t expect the British veteran who addressed us all as “Yanks” and passed out poppy pins to anyone who wasn’t wearing one.
We expected Ypres to be a small and charming Belgian town which had been totally destroyed in the war and had been rebuilt to look as it had before 1914. We didn’t expect it to be lively and beautiful. Everywhere we looked, there was a memory of the war — and the citizens found ways to live with those memories without turning their town into a stagnant monument.
We expected that there would be hundreds of British and Commonwealth cemeteries on the Western front, but we didn’t expect that we’d see one every few minutes while driving down the road.
We expected that the large cemetery at Tyne Cot, which sees hundreds of visitors weekly, would be well kept by the Commonwealth War Graves Commission — but we didn’t expect that the remote Rifle House cemetery, hidden away in thick forest and which probably doesn’t see more than a couple of visitors a week, would be as immaculately kept up.
We expected that the Albain St. Nazaire French Military Cemetery, where more than 40,000 soldiers are buried, to be a sobering sight. What we didn’t expect were the volunteer Lorette guards stationed at the cemetery to welcome and inform visitors, as they have done every day since 1927.
We expected Vimy Ridge, Canada’s memorial to its soldiers killed during the war, to be beautiful and majestic. What we didn’t expect was that it would be staffed entirely by university students, recruited by their government for four-month shifts as guides to pass the story of the Canadian Expeditionary Force.
We expected to find the Aisne-Marne cemetery at Belleau Wood, where over 2,000 Americans are buried, to be heart-rending. And it was: the white crosses in a stark geometric pattern, the beautifully simple chapel whose walls were covered with the names of over 1,000 American soldiers whose bodies were never identified, the number of Kentuckians we found among the dead — all of these sights were poignant beyond words.
But what we never expected was the sentry guarding the gates would be French, or that the site would be so well-kept yet so desolate, as if few people visited there and even fewer understood the sacrifices these soldiers and their families made.
Where were the American soldiers to stand guard over these graves? Where were the American students to welcome visitors and share the battle site’s history? Where were the busloads of American tourists, ready to lay a wreath on the graves of their countrymen who died so far from home?
America has been able to easily disregard the First World War. It’s dismissed as futile and unnecessary. It’s blamed for causing the Second World War. It happened far away and no one really knows much about it. It’s barely taught in our schools.
Europeans don’t have the luxury of forgetting the First World War — it’s still alive for them 100 years later. Americans haven’t passed on those memories. With that neglect, we’ve done a disservice, both to the men who died fighting that war and to our history.
Authors: Kyle Alvey, Walter Bober, Jacob Bruce, Ashleigh Cofer, Gabbie Collins, Terri Crocker, Logan Fannin, Alyssa Mertka, Karen Petrone, Sarah Smith, Amaris Wade and Noah Welch
Comments