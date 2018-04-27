Windstream invests in faster broadband, high-tech innovation

High-speed broadband enhances every aspect of our lives. From improvements in health care and telemedicine to advances in home entertainment, education and small business growth, access to high-speed internet empowers our society to achieve great success.
According to Broadband Now, Kentucky ranks as the 35th most connected state in the nation, but there’s still room for improvement. That’s why Windstream is committed to investing and re-investing in the communities in which we live and serve.
We’ve dedicated the past three years to increasing speeds across Lexington up to 1 gigabit of service through Kinetic by Windstream.
For residents who don’t need a gig, but still need fast and reliable internet, we’ve also improved internet speeds to an additional 30,000 households in Lexington, bringing the number of households receiving 50 Mbps or higher to 80,000.
Enhancing broadband infrastructure in America is vital to our economy, but it doesn’t happen overnight. Though it wasn’t always visible, over the last three years, Windstream has infused remarkable amounts of energy, expertise and investments in technology and infrastructure into our community.
Our investment in Lexington reflects our commitment to our friends and neighbors to provide an even stronger, faster and better broadband service. With the hard work and dedication of an estimated 150 Lexington team members and an investment of nearly $2 million in network upgrades in Lexington this year alone, Windstream has been working tirelessly to ensure that the Lexington community can experience broadband speeds up to 50 Mbps and higher.
We must keep the wheels of innovation constantly moving. For residents, enhancements in broadband means faster, uninterrupted internet and streaming entertainment services, and a better quality of life. For local businesses, it means streamlined operations, saving time and money with single-source solutions, and local, dedicated support teams. Most importantly, for our students, it means improved access to education and resources at the click of a mouse.
Broadband speeds matter now more than ever. We’re working to make Lexington a stronger, better and faster Kinetic community. We’re proud to be part of it and will continue to make significant investments!
Phillip McAbee is president of Kentucky Operations, Windstream.
Comments