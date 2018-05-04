Social media feeding frenzies can be oh-so righteous

A few weeks back, a caterer in Lawrenceburg was arrested for shoplifting. Christy Jane (of Christy Jane’s on Main) failed to self-scan $9.44 worth of apple slices and milk in her overstuffed Walmart cart, and when Kentucky State Police reviewed surveillance tapes they found 16 additional instances of her allegedly “under-ringing” groceries.
At first, nobody paid much mind. But the instant her story hit The Anderson News social media page, folks piled on and picked teams and tallied up the likes to see who was on whose side. Because that’s what we do now with social media: we use it to keep score.
Shameful as it is to admit, I am not immune to this desire to pick a side. Just last week I was making coffee early one morning and scrolling on my phone when I oh-so-casually stuck my uninformed nose into a Twitter spat between Chelsea Clinton and writer Amy Chozick over fact-checking her new book about Hillary Clinton.
I vaguely recall Chelsea’s beef — something about keratin hair treatments — but I fired off something like, “it would be nice if Chozick answered” and within minutes, before my coffee had even finished percolating, there was Chozick calling nobody-me out by name. “Hi Teri, I completely agree and would refer you to the Author’s Note in the book, which explains my process including that I hired a professional fact checker.”
I felt horrified, exposed, like I’d been wandering around the house naked with the curtains open and suddenly realized all the neighbors could see me. I quick-punched out a thank you to Chozick and could not delete my original tweet fast enough. I mean, I don’t know these people. I don’t have a dog in this fight. What the heck was I doing?
Such is the beast of social media. Back in October, Elizabeth Stinson wrote in Wired magazine that scrolling is “a dirty digital habit, and it doesn’t make me happy. Maybe you can relate. Studies have repeatedly found that while social media connects us to one another, it also makes us feel bad. And yet, we do it anyway. We do it because we can’t stop.”
It is hard to quit scrolling, to put down the phone, isn’t it? Harder yet to power off. I mean, what if somebody needs you? And worse, what if no one even notices you’re gone?
At first, I didn’t make much of the Christy Jane news. I felt bad for her, but I like her and know her to be a good person. Her family has lived here for generations. She is outgoing and has loads of friends. And she makes the best fried chicken, shrimp and grits and bourbon bread pudding you’ve ever tasted.
Boy, was I was wrong. For taking a minisule $279.03 worth of groceries over 17 trips, our Lawrenceburg neighbors saturated Facebook with things like, “Pure evil,” and “Got off with a hand slap. Will never visit her establishment.”
When one woman posted, “I’m not originally from here to be in the Richie, Richie click, GLAD I’M NOT,” another woman replied, “I know the group you’re talking about. And, most of them aren’t rich, they just wish they were, and want to come across that way. You should be grateful to NOT be a part of that group!”
Such is the righteous, cruel, piranha-like feeding frenzy of social media.
I am reminded of something Mary Karr wrote so beautifully in her memoir “Lit”: “The adrenaline that let our ancestors escape the saber-toothed tiger sears into the meat of our brains the extraordinary, the loud. The shrieking fight, or the out of character insult endures forever, while the daily sweetness dissolves, like sugar in water.”
The other night, I drove all the way into Lexington to look for Amy Chozick’s new memoir “Chasing Hillary.” I bought the book at Joseph-Beth. And then, since I am as addicted to posting as the next guy, I tweeted out a photo about buying the book. The only person who “liked” (or probably even noticed) my post was Chozick herself. Which I took as a silent thank you.
Next, I’m going to stop by Christy Jane’s to give her a hug and order some bourbon bread pudding. Sugar in water.
Teri Carter is a writer in Lawrenceburg. Reach her at KentuckyTeri@gmail.com.
