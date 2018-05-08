Paul’s right: Reject torture, CIA nominee

The U.S. Senate is expected Wednesday to begin considering the nomination of Gina Haspel to be the next director of the Central Intelligence Agency, our nation’s highest intelligence and national security post.
A president is usually given wide berth when it comes to appointments for senior positions. The Senate, in its advice-and-consent role, typically supports nominees for various Cabinet posts and other key positions.
In the case of Haspel, a Kentucky native, there is overwhelming information detailing how she used poor judgment in decisions relating to rendition and interrogations of suspected terrorists following the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks against our country. As a result, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul is correct in his intention to vote against her nomination, and I fully support this decision.
Here’s the background: After 9/11, the CIA’s “rendition, detention and interrogation” program — on its own determination — authorized waterboarding and other forms of torture. The Senate Intelligence Committee, in 2014, concluded the CIA used “brutal interrogation techniques in violation of U.S. law, treaty obligations and our values.”
Much of Haspel’s work history is classified, but the CIA has been selectively releasing information to try to promote her nomination. From public records, we know she was intimately involved in the CIA torture program and ran a secret prison or “black site” in Thailand in 2002 where waterboarding and other brutal interrogation techniques were implemented on prisoners while under her authority.
Additionally, the CIA videotaped torture sessions, but later destroyed them just as Congress was beginning to investigate the program. The CIA has confirmed that Haspel was directly involved in the decision to destroy the videotapes of those brutal interrogations.
In a March op-ed about Haspel’s nomination, Paul stated, “Direct participation in the program itself would be disqualifying enough for me but appointing someone who also helped push for destroying evidence of that program to run one of the most powerful organizations in the world should not be acceptable to Congress. Those who run our government have a duty to the American people to ensure that their organizations are free of corruption. We are a nation of laws, where transparency and accountability are supposed to be paramount.”
According to many of her friends and colleagues, the nominee is a fine person and deserves to be confirmed. Unfortunately, by elevating someone who directly condoned the use of waterboarding — and then later decided to erase details relating to torture activities — to the highest position in the intelligence community in the United States, sends a dangerous message to the rest of the world: being involved in torture is not only acceptable, it is rewarded.
I support Paul’s commitment to oppose the nomination of Gina Haspel to be the next director of the CIA.
Donald Vish of Louisville works with nonprofit organizations dedicated to peace, racial harmony, social justice and child welfare.
