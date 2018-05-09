Mers best of three solid Democrats in House 88

For Democrats, the 88th House District race offers three well-qualified candidates.
Our choice is Josh Mers. Mers runs a small insurance business, has been chair of Lexington Fairness since 2014 and serves on the Lexington Human Rights Commission. A Franklin native, Mers is smart, composed, progressive, politically savvy and extremely well-informed on issues of local, state and national importance.
He has put his time and money where his mouth is on issues of family and social justice by being a foster parent and advocate for the local LGBTQ community. Predictably, Mers checks the right boxes for Democrats on public education, tax reform, pensions and health care.
That Mers would be the first openly gay Kentucky legislator is not to be discounted. It’s easy to dismiss such identity-politics milestones, but consider the litany of ill-informed bills introduced in Frankfort over recent years on LGBTQ-related issues. It’s always easier to demonize the unknown, and Mers would be a forceful and overdue presence on the side of fairness.
Cherlynn Stevenson, also a lifelong Kentucky resident and Hindman native, is an event planner for non-profits. A self-identified progressive, Stevenson personifies the wave of grassroots women candidates energized by the current political climate. Personable, passionate and energetic, committed to public education, health care, pension and tax reforms and renewable energy alternatives, Stevenson’s claim to be motivated by a “sense of civic duty” appears genuine and refreshing.
The list of nonprofits she has worked with includes Lexington’s Hope Center, Habitat for Humanity and the American Cancer Society. Her passion and commitment on such issues as the folly of teachers carrying guns are moving.
The third candidate, Gail Swanson, retired from a career in community-based social services. She too is an outsider eager to step in where #MeToo-era men have failed to lead. She speaks forcefully against payday lenders, passionately about the opioid crisis, and with the expertise of a trained psychologist on the mental health issues which spawn so many violent crimes. In many races, Swanson would be front and center.
District 88 Democrats should count themselves lucky that they can’t go wrong.
