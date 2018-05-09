Farmer for GOP House 88th

For Republican voters in the 88th House District, Bill Farmer clearly stands out. Farmer is a moderate, alarmed (as most of us are) at the divisive incivility in politics. His easygoing work-across-the-aisle style served both the district and the state well in the past.
His sober-minded vision on fiscal issues, informed by his business experience, is exemplified by having opposed increases in former lawmakers’ pensions and his tax-reform proposals, which should appeal to Republican voters.
A civic-minded bipartisan, Farmer served on Gov. Steve Beshear’s tax reform commission and Lexington Mayor Jim Gray’s commission which overhauled the police and firefighters pensions. Lexingtonians may also appreciate his openness to the local taxing authority — a break from Frankfort orthodoxy.
Farmer, a tax accountant, held the seat from 2002 until 2012, when he stepped away citing health issues, specifically rheumatoid arthritis.
Jennifer McVay Martin, a family law attorney and mother of two, is running a “family first” campaign. Commendably, she supports expanding the sales tax to include attorneys’ fees and favors seeking non-profit health-care alternatives. Martin recognizes the link between drug abuse and lack of mental health services, and supports living up to the commitments made to teachers.
But on an array of important questions she seemed ill-prepared or evasive. As an example, on school violence, Martin would only concede that we “must be mindful of protecting rights.” Martin ran unsuccessfully for Fayette County family court in 2014.
A third candidate, Ashley Boggs Bruggeman failed to respond to requests for an interview.
