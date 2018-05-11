Letters on the candidates for the May 22 primary

Stinnett will stay course
I have worked closely with Kevin Stinnett since 2006 when I was elected as Fayette County attorney. He has continually shown exceptional insight into the complex economic issues which have faced our city. I am confident he has the ability as mayor to keep Lexington on the path to being in the top echelon of the best cities in the United States.
Stinnett’s support for law enforcement is evidence that he is the leader we need in the fight against crime and drugs in Lexington. He pushed for the creation of the Substance Abuse Violence Intervention Office and he supported funds for additional police officers and equipment to help them do their jobs.
He has worked hard for additional funds for parks and walking trails, road resurfacing and repair and the new Senior Citizens Center.
Larry S. Roberts
Fayette County Attorney
Lexington
Lawrence a cost-cutter
I have known mayoral candidate Ike Lawrence for many years and know him to be an industrious entrepreneur and dedicated family man. He has kept engaged in many civic activities such as neighborhood associations with the goal of problem-solving. He is dedicated to finding answers to the homeless problems, including strong enforcement of loitering laws. He wants to emphasise transparency in government actions and favors cost-benefit analyses of departments and programs throughout the government to cut wasteful expenses. An example of an expenditure request that would not get his vote was the $300,000 appropriated more than a year ago to move the old Peoples Bank building – with no benefit to the taxpayers.
William H. Wheeler
Lexington
Bastin would be strong
Lexington needs a strong mayor who will stand up to it’s problems.
There are shootings almost every weekend and drive-by shootings at restaurants. Lexington does not need gangs. We need a strong police force.
Lexington needs its streets repaired – the potholes are so big that they can break down a car.
Lexington needs a good pension plan for its retired fire and police officers.
That’s why I am for Ronnie Bastin for mayor.
Ronald T. Winkler
Lexington
Gorton skilled, committed
During 16 years on Urban County Council, Linda Gorton has earned a reputation of thoughtfulness and cooperation. Her commitment to smart growth will ensure that our greatest resource – land – is maximized through thoughtful planning.
Our city supports a diverse economy, with agribusiness in Fayette County accounting for a substantial $2.3 billion annually, including $8.5 million in payroll taxes. Gorton’s evidence-based approach to planning will allow Lexington’s unique agricultural ‘”factory-floor” continued success. It is that green space that drives our economy, attracts our tourists and instills enduring pride among our citizens.
Linda Gorton has demonstrated an ability to navigate the peculiar intricacies of city government with both good humor and poise. As mayor, she will deepen critical relationships and honorably serve as Lexington’s ambassador to the world.
In the crowded race for mayor, Linda Gorton rises as the trusted leader our beloved Bluegrass deserves.
Zachary A. Davis
Lexington
Moloney aids neighborhood
Cooper Drive area neighbors are grateful to Richard Moloney, council member-at-large, for a lifetime of service and swift help in time of crisis. Moloney saved our street. In the massive city-state road swap last November, state-owned Euclid Avenue was slated to become the local road in exchange for Cooper Drive. It looked like a done deal. We only learned of the danger as the package was advancing to a final vote.
The swap would have turned our tree-lined neighborhood street with its deep lawns and gracious houses into a state-owned arterial. Thanks to Moloney’s leadership, the Urban County Council unanimously found a better way. Euclid did become local, giving the city control over adding crosswalks, bike lanes and trees. Cooper, however, was spared from state takeover.
We need Moloney’s keen-eyed, independent and responsive leadership on the council to keep our older neighborhoods sound.
Monica M. McFarlin, Susan and Tip Richmond, Mary Ann and J.B. Embry, Becky Wierzbinski,
Leslie and Michael Vincent
Lexington
Clarke for at-large seat
Harry Clarke deserves your vote for council-at-large. It’s a crowded field with some recognizable names, but he has the most ability and best opportunity to improve all parts of Lexington.
He wants to make a difference whether it was in his job as music director at The University of Kentucky, as a district council member and as a neighborhood leader.
He is not flamboyant or boisterous or takes a stand to grab a headline. He always does what is right and in the best interests of the broader community, no matter the fallout. He does not shy away from controversial issue. He embraces them, studies them intently and supports the best solution.
You hear people say someone is the kind of person you’d want as a neighbor, Clarke is the kind of neighbor you’d want as a council-at-large member. Learn for yourself at clarkeforcouncil.com.
Chris Gilligan
Lexington
Gray a visionary
I strongly support Mayor Jim Gray to be the next representative of the Sixth Congressional District. In addition to being a successful businessman, he has served two successful terms as mayor of Lexington-Fayette County.
Among his many initiatives, Gray negotiated a solution to the city’s pension problem, sparked a downtown renaissance and promoted our famous “quality of life.” Lexington recently has been nationally recognized as one of the best cities in the United States in which to live, work and play.
Gray has the imagination, leadership abilities, the experience and the vision to bring about the needed changes in Washington D.C.
Isabel Yates
former vice mayor
Lexington
Shafer’s record solid
The 11th District is in transition and needs experienced representation. Our retiring representative, Peggy Henson has done a great job with the revitalization of Gardenside, Garden Springs and Picadome, but there is still much work to do in Cardinal Valley and the Versailles Road corridor — a main entryway to the city.
We need someone with hands-on experience and a proven track record of service who also knows how to listen to her constituents. Therefore I will be supporting Sandy Shafer for the 11th District to provide the leadership needed to finish this important work.
Lane Boldman
Lexington
Mers a fighter, unifier
As a small-business owner and a leader on fairness and equality, Josh Mers will be a great member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, District 88. It’s time for the next generation of leaders to step up and we should give them the opportunity to change the tone in Frankfort.
Kentucky’s schools and teachers need a fighter in Frankfort. Mers isn’t afraid to take on a fight and has the ability to bring people together for positive change. He has spent time working on important issues in Frankfort and has the experience to be a strong voice for Lexington.
Robert Nelson
Lexington
Gorton unmatched
Linda Gorton, one of our mayoral candidates, has served 16 years on the Urban County Council, four of those years as vice mayor. She has always seemed to be informed and knowledgeable with the facts in hand as she helped to govern our growing city.
Gorton clearly has a record of quiet, no-flair determination and leadership that is unmatched. Her broad experience, knowledge, insight and understanding based on her years in government, her professional healthcare career, her military wife duties and her longtime residence in Lexington makes her an experienced candidate to lead us into the future.
Margaret Long
Lexington
Shafer innovative, helpful
While serving as the president and founding member of the Southland Association, I had the privilege of working with Sandy Shafer, who was our council representative at the time. She was enthusiastic, innovative, supportive and very helpful and involved within the Southland community. From my past experience, it is a pleasure to endorse Shafer as candidate for 11th District council member.
Phil Wyant
Lexington
Keep Gibbs on council
All of Lexington’s dog parks sit outside of New Circle Road. This creates a major need for downtown residents and travelers who visit downtown’s pet-friendly hotels. With the help of 3rd District Councilmember Jake Gibbs, we were able to get a dog park added to Phoenix Park last year. This year Gibbs has assisted with getting much-needed improvements to the park to address the worn turf and muddy conditions.
This is just one example of his great leadership. Gibbs has been a vital voice on the council over his two terms and, in November, we need to give him a third term so he can continue working hard for Lexington and the 3rd District. The choice is simple: Experience matters and Gibbs has a proven track record.
Jason Ervin
Lexington
Make Napier judge
I urge my fellow residents of Fayette County to consider voting for Gregory Napier to be a judge on Fayette County Family Court. Napier has many years of experience in the fields of drug rehabilitation and youth counseling, child protective services and practicing family law. I believe he is the candidate best prepared to make decisions with strong families in mind.
Sooner or later, one of our loved ones will find themselves conducting matters in the family court. That’s why judicial elections matter.
Andrew Collar
Lexington
Shafer hard-working
Sandy Shafer stands out among 11th District Urban County Council candidates because she alone has been a previous council member. With 13 years of experience representing the 10th District, she has the institutional knowledge of how local government works and a proven track record of being a dedicated public servant. Due to redistricting in 2011, Sandy now lives in the 11th District and welcomes this opportunity to represent its citizens. As a previous neighborhood president in the 10th District, I can personally verify her reputation as a hard-working proponent for her constituents. Other 10th District voters agreed with my assessment because we elected -- and re-elected -- Shafer for six consecutive terms. I hope the voters in the 11th District recognize the positive political windfall they will receive by electing Shafer.
Janet Cabaniss
Lexington
Gorton friend to Arboretum
Linda Gorton’s Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council experience from 1999 to 2015 documents her significant contributions to the Lexington community. She uses her networking skills and interest in every citizen to support projects that benefit all of us, not just a select group with special interests.
For example, I appreciate her leadership skills and wide range of contacts that have benefitted The Arboretum, Kentucky’s state botanical garden, from its beginning in the mid-1980s to the present day. While busy running a political campaign, Gorton continues to serve on The Arboretum’s Advisory Board as co-chair.
The Arboretum serves the entire commonwealth and regional tourism with environmental education. She sees the big picture — projects that benefit the entire region and its biodiversity. We need Gorton’s leadership.
Mary Witt
Lexington
