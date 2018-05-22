U.S. embracing selfishism, to our own detriment

Informed and reasonable discussion in a democracy requires an understanding of the ideologies that guide the making of laws and public policy.
But ideologies are not fixed and immutable. Established ideologies age and change, and new ideologies emerge.
Ideologies such as capitalism, communism, liberalism and conservatism have been staples of American politics. But they are old ideologies with origins in the 1800s.
America has now become a proud, international leader in the creation and pursuit of a new and profoundly significant ideology, widely followed but as yet not precisely defined or explicitly recognized in public discussion. We may now systematically name it and define it: selfishism
This is an ideology that justifies self-centered individualism, social and economic aggression and the evasion of social responsibility and cooperation through rationales based on mythical concepts such as all-powerful and overbearing government, the inherent inferiority of other racial and ethnic groups, the equation of infantile self-indulgence and economic self-aggrandizement with political freedom, and the innate superiority and desirability of pseudo-individualism and concentration of wealth among a few members of society.
Selfishism is fundamentally compatible with ideas such as “dog-eat-dog” social Darwinism and hereditary aristocracy. It tends to treat blind loyalty, duplicity in political discussion, self-enrichment in public policies, and irrational, emotive decision-making as virtues.
These ideas have socially undesirable implications, of course, so selfishists naturally tend to deny their relevance.
Attacking and demonizing others based on contrived or spurious reasons and then winning the resulting fight at any cost are symptomatic behaviors of the adherents of selfishish.
Additional behaviors include dogmatic political and religious self-superiority, the use of hyper-patriotic rhetoric as an excuse for international adventurism, condemnation of people who disagree with them, contempt for compromise,and the insistence that criminal behavior in commerce should be immune to punishment under criminal law.
Selfishism is approximately antithetical to the cluster of socially responsible beliefs and strategies in political economy grouped under the umbrella term “socialism,” but individuals may shift opportunistically between the two idea systems in pragmatic political behavior.
For example, selfishists who experience personal hardship and want financial support from society may temporarily become collectivist or communitarian in policy preferences until they obtain something for themselves, and then revert back to selfishist principles when it is proposed that they should support others.
Use of the two terms in campaign slogans — such as “socialism or selfishism, it’s your choice” — would be simplistic. But oversimplification being the norm in political sloganeering, some use of such a distinction is not unlikely.
Glenn Rainey is professor emeritus of Eastern Kentucky University’s department of government and economics.
