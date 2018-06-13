Cozying up with brutal dictator Kim disgusting spectacle

Do not forget who this man is. Do not get lost in the frenzy of Singapore. He has starved his people; he imprisons and tortures them; he has killed his uncle and his half-brother; he has imprisoned American citizens and has tortured them to the point of releasing that young American student to his family last year in a vegetative state.
Now this man, this dictator, this criminal, has been elevated by the leader of the free world to the level of world leader while the real leaders of the free world are ridiculed by President Donald Trump.
This madman snapped selfies with the highly regarded leader of South Korea, beaming; he enjoyed the nightlife of Singapore. He will soon meet with the leaders of China, Moscow and, yes, even the most murderous of all, Assad of Syria.
Yes, he now rolls with the heavy ones, albeit, the wrong ones. He now has been given validity, and he knows that he would not be savoring this moment had he not developed nuclear weapons; had he not engaged in threats with the “dotard,” the one who can pardon himself.
Do not be fooled. Nuclear weapons have gotten him to this summit, why would he ever give them up on a promise from “The One” who presently appears to be breaking deals with the United States’ closest allies?
We are in uncharted territory. There is no such thing as irreversible denuclearization; knowledge acquired cannot be erased. It would be totally naïve to believe that North Korean scientists are not working this moment on nuclear aspects.
Will his human rights violations be addressed?
How duplicitous, how ironic, that so many are praising this summit while they viciously attacked President Barack Obama’s opening of “the little island” that has never left me, my Cuba, 60 miles away from our shore.
The cry of no rapprochement until Cuba is free, no concessions until the Castro regime admits to the violation of human rights, agreeing to and cheering the invalidation of Obama’s executive actions that have been destroyed by the “one who can pardon himself,” continuing the over 50 long years of anti anything that helps my people in Cuba.
I would love to be surprised, but I doubt that I will. Madmen across the waters only listen to an audience of one. Do not forget who that audience is.
Ninfa Floyd, a former Herald-Leader community columnist, teaches at Bluegrass Community and Technical College.
