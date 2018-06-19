Letters to editor: Trump border policy

Yes, separate families
When people commit crimes they’re sent to jail and separated from their families. These are legal American citizens but off they go to pay for the crimes. No journalist, talking head or political pundit seems to have a problem with the separation of these families.
In the current national debate over illegals, we’re supposed to accept lawbreaking and pay for it without comment. Pish! These people should never enter our country illegally and should, in fact, be separated from their families until collared and sent back to where they belong.
American taxpayers — already burdened by high costs, high taxes and financial stress — cannot afford all the foreigners who want to come to America. The cost of Mexican restaurants, roofing, landscaping and cultural diversity is too steep and most voters, given the chance, would vote against it.
Build the wall and bring sanity back to U.S. immigrations laws.
Robert Adams
Lexington
Extortionist in chief
This president and his administration are committing the crime against humanity of kidnapping for the political purpose of extorting legislation.
If the Boko Haram are terrorists who separate children from parents to extort money, or sell them into slavery to obtain money to conduct their terrorism, the Trump administration is also conducting terrorism.
President Donald Trump could end this practice by executive order in a second and did not have to apply it in the first place. He will not end it unless he gets what he wants: a wall.
This policy is not deterrence; these families have no choice and are attempting to save their childrens’ lives from violent gangs and cartels.
Separating the children is without any justification is contrary to our national values and to the premise of our Constitution which is freedom, equality and justice.
If Congress wants to do something that is at all moral, it should begin impeachment proceedings immediately. Those who do not are guilty of aiding and abetting a terrorist act.
Robert Moreland
Lexington
Shameful toadies
Is there no act so monstrous as to cause the removal of the current occupant of the White House? We now have concentration camps for children. For reasons that are blatantly political, children are being seized and separated from their parents due to the criminal equivalent of a speeding ticket.
Sadly, this crime will be added to our long list of past shames and permanent stains on our reputation. Those who support this president or knowingly institute his policies will forever be known as the toadies and bootlickers that they are. I support any and all legal actions to oppose this president, end his illegal and shameful actions and remove him and his corrupt cronies from office.
Scott Land
Perryville
Evangelical enablers
With the creation of super-store internment camps, we are witnessing President Donald Trump’s fascist “coming out.”
Sadly, he has millions of minions who cannot detect manipulation. They are called evangelical Christians. He needs to be propped up. He was not joking when he stated his desire for his followers to sit up straight when he talks. Just witness the embarrassing prostrations of his Cabinet and how he basks in the glow of their glorification. Then he similarly glorifies other dictators.
It is pitiful that evangelicals are unable to reject his falsehoods once and for all. It seems that the fear, power and greed peddled by Trump are overtaking the hearts and minds of these people.
Difficult times call for difficult decisions, and evangelicals are proving impotent and unprincipled. Their faith must not be true, otherwise they would be able to act in the true spirit of Jesus and denounce the pretender Trump. Militancy is not the answer. Scapegoating is not the answer. Intimidation is not the answer. Compassion and reason are needed now.
Sean McElroy
Lexington
Golden doorstop
What is to be done with the Statue of Liberty? Knowing that she is there in her magnificent glory has been more than just reassuring to those who arrived when her message rang true.
Right now she is in violation of President Donald Trump’s immigration policy. Obviously the tired and poor are no longer welcome in the U.S.A.
Dreadful things are happening to the tired, poor and terrified masses fleeing from violence in their homelands and seeking shelter. Believing the beautiful words of poet Emma Lazarus could bring danger and heartbreak. Just ask the mothers and fathers who recently found their children forcibly removed from their arms and taken away from them.
Perhaps Liberty could be covered with a large black tarp holding a sign that reads, “Go away — You are not welcome here.”
Indeed, this is a sad time for our country.
Susan Gilliam
Fort Thomas
