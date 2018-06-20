This is not first time whites have likened others to animals

There is a nationwide outrage over the separation of children from parents seeking asylum in our country. We will only regain a sense of our power if we put this moment in its historic context.
This is not the first time white people have taken young children from their parents and likened them to unfeeling animals. Similar justifying beliefs were made about the mistreatment of Native Americans and Africans, also comparing them to animals.
This has been a fundamental belief held by many whites — mainly toward non-whites, although the Irish, too, were once called white apes.
Thus we cannot see this new law as the product of one immoral man, but as a reminder of a long history of what racial domination has looked like in America. This is all the more reason to find ways to take a stand and be part of redoing this detestable history.
What can we do? For one thing, we can use any discretionary funds we possess to support candidates who speak out against this policy and instead speaking about a need for a clearer moral compass.
At the same time, we can continue to openly discuss the underlying myth that associates some people with unfeeling animals. Since most sentient beings have feelings, it is time to simply say: These people are not artificial objects.
Any parent who has even been unexpectedly separated from his or her children knows the intense sense of anxiety about their welfare. Others were once children in similar situations — children filled with terror and grief. Those seeking asylum now have these same feelings — ones we would not wish on our worst enemies.
Taking action by supporting candidates who believe that greatness has never been about racial domination but about moral attributes is our best opportunity to redo this painful part of our country’s history.
Donna Eder, a retired sociology professor, lives in Berea.
