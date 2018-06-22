Tear down these walls that keep us from our humanity

Walls to keep people in. Walls to keep people out. Walls to divide people from each other. If little else, this has been the dubious accomplishment of Trump administration policies and GOP legislative actions. In the midst of the escalating immigration crisis, they are not only building walls to separate children from their families, they are striving to alienate us from our humanity.
These actions are not innocent. They are embedded in a kind of hidden violence, a structural violence, that operates deep in the human psyche of its victims and spreads across social relationships.
Make no mistake about it. The victims are not merely Latin American families seeking surcease from the poverty-induced and drug cartel-triggered violence of their everyday lives. They are also U.S. children and youth injured or killed by lax gun laws, the influence of gun lobbyists and hatred-filled purveyors of the politics of division.
We Americans, even otherwise good Americans, are not exempt from a measure of responsibility for our government’s participation in a cross-continental and even global drug war whose complex laws and institutions are dedicated to a policy stalemate that increases budgets for the government-industrial-corporate complex. In the process, this deadlock simply pushes this country into carceral society-building: filling jails and penitentiaries across our land and strengthening the grip of drug cartels.
The other walls are no less vile and pernicious. The Republican Party remains dedicated to rolling back the New Deal policies that for decades softened the worst effects of our corporate capitalist economy. Its legislators in Washington and in Frankfort have built new walls of class, wealth and privilege, denying millions access to decent health care while slowly and cleverly separating the working and middle classes from $1 trillion or more in tax cuts for the rich and shareholders of Fortune 500 companies.
None dare call it theft; but far from making America great again, the result will be the further splintering of our social fabric, the expansion of policies and practices promoting structural violence, and the polarizing of wealth and power in our politics, economy and society.
If President Donald Trump is the sorcerer, he has had help from his many apprentices, including Kentucky’s legislative representatives.
Our senior senator, Mitch McConnell, has spent too many years pushing America’s political system further and further to the right to advance his political stature and senatorial influence at the cost of the true interests of so poor a state as Kentucky. He, like his legislative partners from our commonwealth, has sat on his hands and even abetted the authoritarian grab of a narcissistic president for more and more executive power to make America mean.
Rep. Andy Barr, the last few days, has apparently gotten a little religion on the family immigration separation policy. But his dismal legislative record of working hard to loosen the reins on the banking and financial industries seems to be laying the groundwork for a new and perhaps deeper Great Recession fomented by unbridled money power run amok.
So-called libertarian Rand Paul should be shouting to the Senate chamber rafters in defense of freedom of the press to allow reporters to enter and report on the hastily built internment camps and “tender age shelters” (what a sick euphemism). Instead, he remains mute, giving lie to his fealty to true freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution and evoked again in President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms speech.
Those four freedoms — of speech and worship and from want and fear — are, as Roosevelt stated, fundamental freedoms that people throughout the world, not just Americans, should enjoy.
The symbolic border wall already built by our president needs to be torn down and replaced with a bridge to asylum and citizenship. The other walls, so craftily constructed with mean-spiritedness, also need to be come down. Who will listen to the plaintive cries and pleas of the babies and toddlers?
Who will recognize that those walls today may lead to new barriers that separate our children from us? Who will find the patience and courage and democratically generated will and power to dismantle this and other walls and thereby help this nation recover its soul and humanity?
Ernie Yanarella is community activist and professor of political science at the University of Kentucky, currently on sabbatical.
