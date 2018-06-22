With chance of migrant zebras, Pike should allow assimilation

The first zebra was born in Pike County recently, but reportedly wants to go back to Africa because it’s too hot here.
But being born here entitles that zebra to be an American zebra, so it is predictable that soon we will be flooded with migrant zebras. And we need to think about that. They are only partially white. Mix one of those with Justify and its foal would look like a rusted Plymouth with fire streaks on the side running across the tundra of Churchill Downs.
But how do you keep unwanted zebras out of Pike County?
You might try to make Floyd County and Martin County and Letcher County pay for a large wall, but they don’t have any money. Martin County used to get water out of the sky but mined itself into getting water from pipes and when you cannot afford water, well that means we gotta get the political class in Pike County to pay for that wall.
That’s where we check out a book on how to make deals and learn this trick: Every time a baby zebra is born we will take it away from zebra momma and let the voters listen to it cry and moan until we can’t stand it any more and we just say, “Hell, go ahead and pay for that wall, just turn them baby zebras loose.”
Even that might not work, so I reckon the best thing to do after zebras are introduced to Pike County is to introduce Pike County to zebras. So they can assimilate and not go around looking funny with weird stuff on their head.
So, Sire and Dam and baby Zebra, here is a quick primer on a county larger than Rhode Island, and if ironed out larger than Canada. We used to be about 13 other counties, with weird names likes Spotsylvania, Bottetourte and Augusta, but we ended up naming ourselves after somebody named Zebulon Pike, but nobody here knows what he did. He probably fit somebody.
You see, zebras, the past tense of “fight” is “fit.” We have a musical language here which was outlawed about the time of the Settlement Schools, but if you go deep enough into the innards here you can hear Chaucerisms. Sorry, zebra, but Chaucer was a writer a long time ago.
Our language does contain figures of speech. Here is a good example: When two Pike County women fight, which is happening more and more since they outlawed chicken fighting, one will later tell somebody else that her foe “called her every kind of whores and bitches.” You hear that a lot, but it is just a figure of speech as nobody knows for sure exactly how may kinds of those there are.
Now zebra, there is a lot more intellect here than you would think, but you have to know to look for it on a truck seat or hoeing corn. There is a mountain in town which reportedly has a college on it. We have a hospital which until recently ran its own newspaper, its own motel and hired live camels for Christmas until one camel went crazy and we realized we cannot let them brown things in here.
