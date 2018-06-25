Pride Week still essential in our discriminatory society

Over the past few years, the LGBTQ+ community has celebrated many milestones, including marriage equality, leaving some asking why we still celebrate Pride Week, which is this week in Lexington.
I’ve even heard some people say, “We don’t celebrate straight pride, so why do you celebrate your homosexuality?”
We celebrate inclusion and awareness because we still get discriminated against, ostracized by society, and because there are people who still don’t understand us.
It is still often dangerous for a young person in our own state to come out as LGBTQ+. Bullying is rampant in middle and high schools. Based on faulty advice of religious counselors, parents still send children to be tortured with conversion therapy.
According to an NBC report, 40 percent of all homeless youth identify as LGBTQ, a disproportionate number of whom are kicked out by family who disapprove of these young people’s sexual orientation or gender identity.
Even though it’s dangerous for these youth to be sent to live out on the streets, it happens —and it happens in Kentucky.
For adults, it is not much better. Over three quarters of all LGBTQ+ Kentuckians are vulnerable to workplace discrimination, eviction or harassment because they are not covered by a Fairness Ordinance.
Some parts of Kentucky are in desperate need of jobs, yet our elected officials still fight against protections that would bring new companies to our state. Amazon, and their thousands of good-paying jobs, skipped right over Kentucky when considering their new headquarters. I actually feel sorry for those who got played by politicians with the notion that coal jobs were coming back.
On a personal note, I have to fight for my right to exist everyday, even here in Lexington. A few years ago, when I came out as a transgender woman, I was informed that I was no longer welcomed at my church.
Two weeks ago, I was followed into the women’s restroom at a large box store by a man with a camera. He called me “disgusting” to my face as he took my picture.
Let that sink in. A man walked into a women’s restroom to take pictures of someone trying to pee. Who is really disgusting in that scenario?
I consider myself strong, but the constant war on me from big religion, intolerant bigots and my own government has wore me down.
The president of The United States has decided that people like me are second-class citizens who are not fit to serve in our military. This has implications of how we are treated way beyond the military.
We still need Pride. Maybe by the next generation will have true equality and true inclusion. Maybe by then people won’t even to have to “come out.”
First. our generation will have to do a better job of electing open-minded officials. It’s easier to change the people running our government than it is to change closed minds. Until our society opens its arms to all of us, we will celebrate Pride.
Join us as we celebrate at the many events, including The Fairness Hall of Fame Social on June 29 and Pride Festival downtown on June 30.
Tuesday Meadows is co-chair of Lexington Fairness and vice chair of Lexington Pride Festival 2018.
