Testing

March 3, 2017 3:00 PM

Follow the money: Search donations to the House of Representatives

The current members of the Kentucky House of Representatives collected more than $6.37 million in donations in the most recent election cycle. They received contributions from PACs looking to help hospitals, teachers, charter schools, optometrists or just wanted to see one party win. They received individual donations from wealthy out-of-state donors, Kentucky political bluebloods and stay-at-home moms.  

Cloud Database by Caspio

Mobile device app users click here for a browser-based search page.


Related content

Testing

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Power from a Partnership: UK and Weisenberger Mill

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos