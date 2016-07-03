fb video embed test

If you have a Facebook video that is vertically oriented (Portrait mode), it may not be compatible with our current video-wrapper element. Luckily, Facebook provides another way of embedding videos with their Embedded Video Player Configurator (Facebook login required).
Took Lucy shopping today! She gets to pick out her own toy and always seems to find the biggest one ! She cost her papa some $ today ! Lol Hope you enjoy Lucy's shopping trip ! "I Love Lucy"Posted by Vickie Sheffer Adkins Fulton on Thursday, March 2, 2017
This tool allows you to paste in the Facebook video URL and choose whether you want to embed the full post. It then provides the HTML in a modal window when you click the "Get Code" button. Since the code they provide in "Step 2" is already included on all Escenic story pages, all you need to do is copy the code in "Step 3". Due to the way Facebook pulls in the video when you choose the "Include full post" option, any emoji in the description should appear on the page, even when it's not included in the mm_embed field in NewsDirector.
Comments