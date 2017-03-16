testing fb portrait video

1:41 Taylor Murray cleared to play just in time for NCAA first round Pause

0:26 UK players prepare for reunion of sorts in NCAA tourney

1:52 Scott County opens with rout

3:31 If Kentucky and the other top NCAA Tournament seeds were movies ...

2:01 Watch Dunbar celebrate state title, cut down nets

2:39 Billy Hicks on No. 1 Scott County toppling Bryan Station

3:44 Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

1:25 Elliott County on Inauguration Day

0:45 Tip jar theft video