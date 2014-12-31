Kentucky Test

The great American eclipse has turned into the great American traffic jam. At least for those trying to get through Kentucky.— MaLisa Spring (@EntoSpring) August 22, 2017
When viewers of the total solar eclipse took off their glasses and left various sites in western Kentucky, a new adventure began.
Traffic jams occurred throughout Kentucky, particularly on roads used to get home from Hopkinsville, a prime viewing spot for the total eclipse. Drivers complained about delays and stoppages on the Western Kentucky Parkway, Interstate 65 and the Bluegrass Parkway.
Kentucky State Police blamed overheated and stalled vehicles for some of the backups.
One Lexington resident, Daniel Rau, said Hopkinsville was actually over prepared for the traffic. He did not have any issues leaving Hopkinsville, as police and National Guard members were at every intersection. It was a much different story when he left the city, however.
“Once we left Hopkinsville, there was no police to be seen anywhere,” he said. “It took us 10 hours to go 210 miles, and we didn’t return to our home in Lexington until just after midnight.
“I could never have imagined the shear contrast between the quality of service of the police of Hopkinsville and that of the state police who should have been managing the parkway and interstate traffic,” he added.
Many travelers did not arrive back to their destinations until Tuesday morning, and others who made it back Monday night couldn’t help but share their frustrations.
It's a 6 hour drive from Paducah Kentucky to Round Lake. We left at 1:30 and I just got home now. Do the math on how bad traffic was— Blue Coconut (@drop_dead_blue) August 22, 2017
I've been in a traffic jam in Kentucky for 11 hours...— GOODWILL (@lovewilltravel_) August 22, 2017
hour ten: bumper to bumper traffic is over! we are now free to drive at the speed limit! we are still in kentucky! ten hours to go!— anna borges (@annabroges) August 22, 2017
The I-65, Western Kentucky Parkway, Bluegrass Parkway interchange might be the worst traffic jam in the world right now #Eclipse2017— Dylan (@DylanCShoulders) August 22, 2017
It took us 5.5 hours to drive from Franklin Kentucky to Louisville. We tried to avoid the expressway and traffic and it was still a mess.— John Brooks (@idscrux) August 22, 2017
While the traffic was a pain for most, plenty of people believe it was well worth it to see the first total eclipse in the country this century.
Took me 10 hours to drive back to Dayton from Kentucky today bc of traffic but it was so worth it to see the solar eclipse do its thing— Mandie (@Mandie_Jonas) August 22, 2017
