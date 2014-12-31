Kentucky Test

Newsgate Test

December 31, 2014 2:38 PM

When viewers of the total solar eclipse took off their glasses and left various sites in western Kentucky, a new adventure began.

Traffic jams occurred throughout Kentucky, particularly on roads used to get home from Hopkinsville, a prime viewing spot for the total eclipse. Drivers complained about delays and stoppages on the Western Kentucky Parkway, Interstate 65 and the Bluegrass Parkway.

Kentucky State Police blamed overheated and stalled vehicles for some of the backups.

One Lexington resident, Daniel Rau, said Hopkinsville was actually over prepared for the traffic. He did not have any issues leaving Hopkinsville, as police and National Guard members were at every intersection. It was a much different story when he left the city, however.

“Once we left Hopkinsville, there was no police to be seen anywhere,” he said. “It took us 10 hours to go 210 miles, and we didn’t return to our home in Lexington until just after midnight.

“I could never have imagined the shear contrast between the quality of service of the police of Hopkinsville and that of the state police who should have been managing the parkway and interstate traffic,” he added.

Many travelers did not arrive back to their destinations until Tuesday morning, and others who made it back Monday night couldn’t help but share their frustrations.

While the traffic was a pain for most, plenty of people believe it was well worth it to see the first total eclipse in the country this century.

  • Timelapse: 2017 total solar eclipse in Kentucky

    At 1:24pm CT, the skies above Cerulean, Ky. went dark as the total solar eclipse crossed the United States.

Timelapse: 2017 total solar eclipse in Kentucky

At 1:24pm CT, the skies above Cerulean, Ky. went dark as the total solar eclipse crossed the United States.

Caitlyn Storh and Jessee Lynch cstroh@herald-leader.com

  • Eclipse doesn't interrupt water aerobics class in Lexington

    Seniors watch the Eclipse while doing water aerobics at Tates Creek Aquatic Center in Lexington. Video by Matt Goins

Eclipse doesn't interrupt water aerobics class in Lexington

Seniors watch the Eclipse while doing water aerobics at Tates Creek Aquatic Center in Lexington. Video by Matt Goins

matt@mattgoins.com

  • The crowd goes wild as the sky goes dark

    A view of the total solar eclipse from Orchardale Farm in Cerulean, Ky. Thousands watch from the point of greatest eclipse just outside Hopkinsville.

The crowd goes wild as the sky goes dark

A view of the total solar eclipse from Orchardale Farm in Cerulean, Ky. Thousands watch from the point of greatest eclipse just outside Hopkinsville.

cstroh@herald-leader.com

  • Gov. Matt Bevin welcomes visitors 'from all over the world' in Eclipseville, Ky.

    Gov. Matt Bevin was in Hopkinsville, Ky., to watch the total solar eclipse, along with thousands of other people.

Gov. Matt Bevin welcomes visitors 'from all over the world' in Eclipseville, Ky.

Gov. Matt Bevin was in Hopkinsville, Ky., to watch the total solar eclipse, along with thousands of other people.

Jessee Lynch jlynch@herald-leader.com

