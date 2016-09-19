3 changes to Australia squad for World Cup qualifier

1:50 Kentucky's uncertain quarterback situation Pause

1:16 Charles Walker with UK's first punt return TD since 2010

1:19 Benny Snell bursts on the scene with 4 TDs

1:00 Boom Williams bounces back for 181 yards

1:35 C.J. Conrad thought he'd get caught from behind

1:41 Stephen Johnson goes from sub to star

1:26 Darin Hinshaw liked Stephen Johnson's poise

2:58 Eddie Gran: A one-two punch with Boom and Benny

5:23 Mark Stoops: A step in the right direction

3:16 Bobby Petrino: "Really a team win" vs. Florida State