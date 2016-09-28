Posey, Pence go back-to-back as Giants beat Rockies 12-3

Buster Posey homered for his 1,000th hit, Hunter Pence went deep one batter later and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 12-3 on Tuesday night.
Brandon Crawford tripled twice for San Francisco, which remained a half-game behind the Mets for the top NL wild card and one game up on the Cardinals for the second spot.
Matt Moore (12-12) matched his career high with 11 strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings, rebounding from his worst start this season.
Posey and Pence hit consecutive solo shots, the fifth time the Giants have had back-to-back homers this year. Each player drove in two runs on the night. Conor Gillaspie added a two-run homer in the eighth.
Crawford had two triples in a game for the first time — one driving in two runs in the eighth — among his four hits. Brandon Belt tripled, doubled, hit an RBI single and scored two runs for the Giants after manager Bruce Bochy called on his team to get going offensively for this crucial, final week.
Joe Panik had a triple, an RBI double and a single, and Angel Pagan added two hits, including a run-scoring single, and an RBI groundout.
Moore was knocked out after only an inning — the second-shortest start of the lefty's career — in a 9-3 loss at the Dodgers last Wednesday, allowing six runs on seven hits. He gave up six hits and one run Tuesday and didn't walk a batter.
The Giants acquired infielder Gordon Beckham from Atlanta earlier Tuesday and he showed up in San Francisco's dugout making introductions early in the game.
Colorado got Charlie Blackmon's RBI groundout in the third but lost its eighth straight road game.
Rockies rookie right-hander German Marquez (1-1) allowed 12 hits and six runs in 4 1/3 innings in his second career start after beating St. Louis in his first one.
REMEMBERING FERNANDEZ
A moment of silence was held for Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died early Sunday in a boating accident. A No. 16 Fernandez Giants jersey hung in the dugout.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Rockies: Mark Reynolds is not on the club's final three-game trip to the Bay Area. He broke his left hand after being hit by a pitch against San Diego on Sept. 18, ending his season.
Giants: INF Eduardo Nunez had an MRI that showed a mild right hamstring pull that is expected to keep him out a few days, the reason Beckham was added. Nunez could be ready by the weekend series against the Dodgers. ... RHP Johnny Cueto threw a bullpen — Bochy even stood in as the hitter for a few minutes — to test his strained left groin and did fine. Cueto is slated to start Thursday as planned without restrictions. He will go through some fielding work Wednesday to make sure the groin is fine. ... OF Mac Williamson was placed on the 60-day disabled list with a quadriceps strain that was unknown to the team until he could barely walk after landing from San Diego on Sunday night.
ROSTER MOVES
San Francisco sent Class-A infielder Rich Rodriguez to Atlanta. ... The Giants added C Tony Sanchez to the roster for insurance behind Posey and Trevor Brown. ... LHP Matt Reynolds was designated for assignment.
UP NEXT
Rockies: RHP Tyler Chatwood (11-9, 4.08 ERA) is 7-1 with a 1.88 ERA in 12 road starts this season. He's 2-1 with a 2.77 ERA in five career outings at AT&T Park.
Giants: RHP Jeff Samardzija (12-10, 3.83) is 1-1 with a 2.38 ERA in three starts this season against the Rockies, going at least seven innings in each one and striking out nine Colorado batters in the past two.
