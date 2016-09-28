Brazil GP organizers surprised with FIA doubts on 2017 race

Organizers of the Brazilian Grand Prix say they are surprised that motor sport's governing body has not confirmed the race at the Interlagos track for the 2017 Formula One calendar.
In a provisional calendar for 2017 published earlier Wednesday, the FIA put an asterisk indicating "subject to confirmation" for the Brazilian GP, scheduled for Nov. 12.
In a statement, the organizers of the Sao Paulo race said they were "surprised on Wednesday with the publication of the provisional calendar", adding that "there is a valid contract until 2020" and that it would be rigorously complied with "as it always has in these 45 years."
Brazil first hosted Formula One in 1972, although the race did not count for that year's world championship. It will stage the penultimate race of this season on Nov. 13.
The races in Canada, in June, and in Germany, in July, are also marked as to be confirmed for next year.
