A's extends Mariners playoff drought with 9-8 victory

1:09 Jordan Jones: Effort was there, discipline was not Pause

1:17 Landon Young: I learned what it takes to get to the next caliber

1:05 Why didn't Benny Snell play more?

1:15 Eddie Gran: We cannot turn the football over

1:06 Stephen Johnson knows his fumbles hurt the Cats

1:44 Mark Stoops: We're capable of so much more

1:38 Bracken County climbing out of football basement

1:43 Pulaski County beats Henry Clay 40-21

1:14 Bryan Station girls get a shutout on Senior Night

1:32 Henry Clay defeats Bryan Station 3-0