Eric Staal scores in 3rd period to lift Wild past Hurricanes

Eric Staal scored a tiebreaking goal in the third period to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes in an NHL exhibition game Sunday in St. Paul.
Staal, playing against his former team, also assisted on Charlie Coyle's second period goal for the Wild, which tied the game 1-1. Jason Zucker added a late goal.
Devan Dubnyk made 16 saves, only yielding Derek Ryan's power-play goal at 8:46 of the first period.
Michael Leighton and Alex Nedeljkovic each saw time in goal for Carolina. Leighton started and made 20 saves on 21 shots. Nedeljkovic allowed two goals on 17 shots.
PENGUINS BLANK BLUE JACKETS
In Columbus, Ohio, Tristan Jarry made 24 saves to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 2-0 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Carter Rowney scored in the first period and Tom Kuhnhackl had a goal early in the second.
Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 21 shots for Columbus.
Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella spent the game watching from the press box.
RED WINGS DOUBLE UP BLACKHAWKS
In Detroit, Martin Frk and Andreas Athanasiou each had a goal and an assist to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 6-3 win over the Chicago Blackhawks.
Frk, Luke Glendening and Danny DeKeyser scored in the first. Dylan Larkin and Anthony Mantha added goals in the second period, and Athanasiou's goal in the third ended the scoring.
Petr Mrazek played the entire game in goal for Detroit, and made 11 saves on 14 shots.
Alexandre Fortin, Dennis Rasmussen and Brandon Mashinter scored for the Blackhawks. Ivan Nalimov started and gave up three goals on 16 shots, and was replaced by Lars Johnson, who stopped 12 of the 15 shots he faced.
EBERT'S OT GOAL LIFTS STARS OVER PANTHERS
In London, Ontario, Nick Ebert scored 2:20 into overtime to lift the Dallas Stars to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.
Antoine Roussel tied the score for Dallas about 4 1/2 minutes into the second period.
Jonathan Huberdeau gave the Panthers the lead with 7 seconds left in the first.
MATTHEWS MAKES LEAFS DEBUT IN OT WIN OVER CANADIENS
In Toronto, No. 1 overall draft pick Auston Matthews had a scoreless preseason debut in the Maple Leafs' 3-2 overtime win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Matthews played more than 18 minutes and had two shots, displaying the elite skills which helped him become the first player selected with the top pick by the Leafs since 1985.
Matt Hunwick got the winner 4:20 into the extra period, and Nikita Zaitsev and Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto. Jhonas Enroth stopped seven of the eight shots he faced, and Garret Sparks had 17 saves on 18 shots.
Daniel Audette and Daniel Carr scored for Montral, and Mike Condon stopped 28 shots.
Comments