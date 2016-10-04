Red Dawson to be grand marshal of Marshall homecoming parade

Former Marshall assistant football coach Red Dawson will be the grand marshal in Marshall University's homecoming parade this month.
The parade will be held Oct. 13 in downtown Huntington.
Dawson was an assistant coach in 1970 when a plane crash carrying Marshall's football team, coaches and supporters crashed near the Huntington airport while returning from a game at East Carolina.
Seventy-five people died in the worst sports disaster in U.S. history. Dawson was driving on a recruiting trip and was not on the flight.
In a statement released by Marshall, Dawson says he's excited about being the grand marshal and was surprised when asked by university President Jerome Gilbert.
Dawson was portrayed by Matthew Fox in the 2006 film "We Are Marshall."
Comments