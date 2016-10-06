Son Heung-min gives South Korea comeback win over Qatar

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min scored the winning goal Thursday to help South Korea come from behind and beat Iraq 3-2 in World Cup qualifying.
Son curled in a shot in the 58th minute for his sixth goal in six games.
Swansea midfielder Ki Seung-yeung had put South Korea ahead in the 11th minute, but Qatar got goals from Hasan Al Haydos and Sebastian Soria to lead 2-1 at halftime.
Ji Dong-won equalized for South Korea in the 56th, two minutes before Son scored the winner.
South Korea now has seven points from three games in Group A, while Qatar is last with zero after three losses.
The top two teams in Groups A and B will qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the two third-place teams going to a fourth-round match to decide which of them makes the intercontinental playoffs.
---
JAPAN 2, IRAQ 1
Hotaru Yamaguchi scored in the fifth minute of injury time to give Japan a 2-1 win over Iraq in Group B.
Genki Haraguchi had put Japan ahead in the first half at Saitama Stadium, but Saad Adbulameer equalized in the 60th.
It was Japan's second straight win, giving the team six points from three matches. Iraq has now lost all three of its group matches.
