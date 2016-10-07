Jordi Alba dropped from Spain's squad because of injury

Spain defender Jordi Alba has been dropped from the team's squad because of a muscle injury sustained in the World Cup qualifier against Italy.
The Spanish soccer federation says he will be replaced by Arsenal defender Ignacio "Nacho" Monreal.
Alba's left leg injury was confirmed Friday and he will not travel with the rest of the team for Sunday's game at Albania.
The Barcelona player was substituted in the 22nd minute of Spain's 1-1 draw against Italy in Turin on Thursday.
Former world champions Spain and Italy have four points each after two matches in Group G, two points less than leader Albania, which won two in a row to start its qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
