Nuggets, Trail Blazers win to remain unbeaten in preseason

Rookie Jamal Murray had 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists, and the Denver Nuggets rallied past the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-97 on Friday night.
Murray, the No. 7 pick from Kentucky, had nine points, five rebounds and five assists in the fourth quarter, when the Nuggets outscored the Lakers 29-17 to improve to 2-0.
D'Angelo Russell had 21 points for the Lakers.
NUGGETS: Will Barton scored 20 points. ... Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and 14 rebounds. ... Wilson Chandler finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
LAKERS: No. 2 pick Brandon Ingram, coming off an 0-for-5 debut, had six points on 2-of-8 shooting. ... Yi Jianlian, the former lottery pick from China trying to return to the NBA, shot 1 for 6 in 10 minutes. ... Metta World Peace started and was scoreless in six minutes. ... Jordan Clarkson had 15 points.
UP NEXT: Denver and Los Angeles meet again Sunday in Ontario, California.
TRAIL BLAZERS 115, SUNS 110
PORTLAND, Ore. — Shabazz Napier came off the bench for 20 points as Portland improved to 2-0.
Damian Lillard scored 18 points, playing 24 minutes.
Devin Booker, a first-time All-Rookie selection last season, made 15 of 23 shots and scored 34 points for Phoenix.
SUNS: Rookie Marquese Chriss scored 16 points, shooting 7 for 13. ... Brandon Knight and TJ Warren both had 14 points. ... Dragan Bender, the No. 4 pick, scored five points and shot 2 for 6.
TRAIL BLAZERS: Evan Turner and Noah Vonleh scored 14 points each, and Vonleh added 14 rebounds. ... CJ McCollum scored 13 points but shot 6 for 19.
UP NEXT: Phoenix (1-2) visits Utah on Wednesday. Portland (2-0) visits the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.
