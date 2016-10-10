No. 9 Tennessee dismisses DT Danny O'Brien from team

Tennessee has dismissed defensive tackle Danny O'Brien from the program for an unspecified violation of team rules.
The school announced his dismissal from the team Monday. The move comes two days after O'Brien was carted off the field in a 45-38 overtime loss at Texas A&M.
In the release announcing O'Brien's dismissal, school officials said the news is unrelated to the injury. The release also said that "should he require any additional care, it will be provided by the University of Tennessee."
"I take full responsibility," O'Brien tweeted Monday night. "I'm grateful for my teammates, coaches and Vol nation. It has been (an) honor to help bring this program back."
O'Brien started each of Tennessee's first six games and had 14 tackles, including three for loss. The fifth-year senior from Flint, Michigan, had made 18 career starts over the last three seasons.
The ninth-ranked Volunteers (5-1, 2-1 SEC) host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday.
Comments