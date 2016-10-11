Nebraska AP high school football rankings

The Associated Press Nebraska high school football rankings in Classes A through D2. Listings include name of school, season record, previous week's ranking, previous week's result and this week's opponent (NR-not ranked last week). The rankings are based on a formula that includes ratings from the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star plus experts for each class. Class A: Dale Miller, Grand Island Independent. Class B: Jeff Fielder, Scottsbluff Star-Herald. Class C1: Nick Benes, Norfolk Daily News. Class C2: Brent Wasinius, Fremont Tribune. Class D1: Andrew Bottrell, North Platte Telegraph. Class D2: Nick Blasnitz, Hastings Tribune.
CLASS A
1. Omaha North (7-0), 1, def. Omaha Burke 28-7, Millard South.
2. Bellevue West (7-0), 2, def. Omaha Northwest 54-14, Omaha Westside.
3. Millard North (6-1), 3, def. Lincoln Northeast 70-10, Fremont.
4. Millard West (5-2), 4, def. North Platte 54-7, at Omaha Central.
5. Omaha Burke (6-1), 5, lost to Omaha North 28-7, at Lincoln North Star.
6. Omaha Creighton Prep (5-2), 6, def. Omaha Benson 47-0, Kearney.
7. Kearney (6-1), 7, def. Papillion-La Vista 17-14, at Omaha Creighton Prep.
8. Lincoln Southeast (6-1), 8, def. Bellevue East 28-0, at Omaha South.
9. Omaha Westside (5-2), 9, def. Lincoln North Star 24-21, at Bellevue West.
10. Grand Island (5-2), 10, def. Lincoln Pius X 35-20, at Bellevue East.
Others receiving votes: None.
CLASS B
1. Elkhorn South (7-0), 1, def. Elkhorn 45-7, Mount Michael Benedictine.
2. Omaha Skutt Catholic (5-2), 3, def. Omaha Roncalli Catholic 38-3, at Ralston.
3. Elkhorn (6-1), 2, lost to Elkhorn South 45-7, at Gretna.
4. McCook (6-1), 6, def. Hastings 47-0, at Holdrege.
5. Gretna (6-1), 5, def. Mount Michael Benedictine 48-0, Elkhorn.
6. Scottsbluff (6-1), 7, def. Gering. 63-6, at Sidney.
7. Aurora (5-2), 8, def. York 15-14, Northwest.
8. York (5-2), 4, lost to Aurora 15-14, Seward.
9. Beatrice (6-1), 9, def. Waverly 49-14, at Crete
10. Norris (5-2), 10, def. Crete 31-14, Waverly.
Others receiving votes: Columbus.
CLASS C1
1. Bishop Neumann (7-0), 1, def. David City 70-6, North Bend Central.
2. Wahoo (7-0), 2, def. Syracuse 62-21, at Aquinas Catholic.
3. Aquinas Catholic (6-1), 3, def. North Bend Central 49-6, Wahoo.
4. O'Neill (7-0), 4, def. Pierce 34-14, Madison.
5. Boys Town (6-1), 5, def. Omaha Concordia 21-14, at Arlington.
6. Norfolk Catholic (4-3), 6, def. Madison 54-0, Wayne.
7. Kearney Catholic (6-1), 7, def. Minden 35-6, at Gothenburg.
8. Arlington (7-0), 9, def. Fort Calhoun 34-7, Boys Town.
9. Fairbury (6-1), NR, def. Southern 52-14, Raymond Central.
10. Chase County (6-1), 10, def. Mitchell 37-22, Minden.
Others receiving votes: Ogallala, Ord.
CLASS C2
1. Wilber-Clatonia (7-0), 1, def. Yutan 35-15, Johnson County Central.
2. Battle Creek (6-1), 3, def. Lutheran High Northeast 49-6, Crofton.
3. Oakland-Craig (6-1), 4, def. Logan View 28-6, at Tekamah-Herman.
4. Crofton (6-1), 6, def. Hartington Cedar Catholic 28-20, at Battle Creek.
5. Centennial (7-0), 5, def. Shelby-Rising City 13-12, Cross County.
6. Hartington Cedar Catholic (6-1), 2, lost to Crofton 28-20, Stanton.
7. Valentine (6-1), 8, def. Bridgeport 50-18, Bayard.
8. Doniphan-Trumbull (5-2), 10, def. Southern Valley 55-14, Gibbon.
9. Central City (5-2), NR, def. Sutton 35-0, Arcadia-Loup City.
10. North Platte St. Patrick's (5-2), NR, def. Hershey 20-19, Kimball
Others receiving votes: Cross County, Yutan.
CLASS D1
1. Perkins County (6-0), 1, bye, at Sutherland.
2. Guardian Angels Central Catholic (6-0), 2, def. Homer 63-14, at Winnebago.
3. Neligh-Oakdale (6-0), 3, def. Pender 59-8, Elgin Public/Pope John.
4. CWCE (6-0), 4, def. West Holt 30-18, at Boyd County.
5. Palmer (7-0), 5, def. East Butler 50-22, at Nebraska Lutheran.
6. South Loup (6-0), 6, def. Amherst 48-21, at Overton.
7. Creighton (5-1), 7, def. Wakefield 70-20, at Plainview.
8. Elm Creek (6-0), 8, def. Overton 54-22, Alma.
9. Lourdes Central Catholic (5-2), 9, def. Omaha Christian Academy 1-0 (forfeit), Diller-Odell.
10. Alma (5-1), 10, def. Bertrand 46-18, at Elm Creek.
Others receiving votes: Medicine Valley, Burwell.
CLASS D2
1. BDS (6-0), 3, def. Falls City Sacred Heart 36-12, at Meridian.
2. Lawrence-Nelson (6-0), 4, def. Shelton 68-16, at Axtell.
3. Twin Loup (7-0), 5, def. Ansley-Litchfield 68-9, Central Valley.
4. Osceola (6-1), NR, def. Humphrey St. Francis 26-24, Scribner-Snyder
5. Humphrey St. Francis (5-1), 1, lost to Osceola 26-24, Cedar Bluffs.
6. Wynot (5-1), 6, def. Emerson-Hubbard 58-6, at Randolph.
7. Falls City Sacred Heart (5-1), 2, lost to BDS 36-12, Pawnee City.
8. Bloomfield (5-1), 7, def. St. Mary's 36-12, at Osmond.
9. Blue Hill (6-1), 9, def. Giltner 51-26, bye.
10. Loomis (6-0), NR, def. Hitchcock County 70-6, Wauneta-Palisade.
Others receiving votes: Mullen.
