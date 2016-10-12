Resignation as China's struggles continue in qualifying

1:10 Eddie Gran compares Benny Snell to Rudi Johnson Pause

1:31 UK using off week to get healthy

5:36 Meet the Cats: Derek Willis

6:37 Meet the Cats: Malik Monk

5:58 Meet the Cats: Sacha Killeya-Jones

2:42 Watch I'm a Chatterbox romp to victory at Keeneland

0:57 Sunday's Keeneland day in review

2:07 Sneak peek of Rupp Arena's new video board

0:45 Stephen Johnson blamed his footwork

1:03 Denzil Ware: We're proving we can get just as dirty