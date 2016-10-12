Tokyo organizers say rowing venue for 2020 should stay put

Organizers say the rowing venue for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics should remain at its original location rather than be moved to a site hundreds of miles (kilometers) away.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike ordered a review of venues and costs by a panel of independent experts. The panel proposed moving the rowing venue from a site on Tokyo Bay to an existing facility in Miyagi prefecture, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) north of Tokyo.
But Tokyo organizers spelled out their objections to that proposal on Wednesday, arguing the venue should remain at the Sea Forest Waterway.
In a visit to Tokyo last week, the head of the international rowing federation, Jean-Christophe Rolland, expressed his disappointment at the proposed move and said the venue should remain at its original location.
