McDavid scores twice, Oilers beat Flames 7-4 in new arena

Connor McDavid scored two straight goals in the second period and had an assist, lifting the Edmonton Oilers over the Calgary Flames 7-4 on Wednesday night in the first game at Rogers Place.
Edmonton led the season opener 3-1 after one period on goals by Patrick Maroon, Tyler Pitlick and Zack Kassian. Alex Chiasson had a first-period score for the Flames.
Troy Brouwer and Michael Frolik scored in the second period to tie it 3-3, but then McDavid got goals with 7:43 and 5:27 left in the second for a two-goal lead — the second score came on a penalty shot.
Jesse Puljujarvi and Jordan Eberle scored for Edmonton in the third. Dennis Wideman had the final goal for Calgary.
Cam Talbot stopped 37 shots for Edmonton.
Brian Elliott made 21 saves in his first game with the Flames. Elliott was traded from St. Louis to Calgary in the offseason.
The Oilers moved into Rogers Place this year after 42 seasons at Rexall Place.
