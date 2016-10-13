Fire eliminate Crew from playoffs in 2-2 draw

Adam Jahn scored twice for Columbus, but the Chicago Fire held on for a 2-2 draw and eliminated the Crew from playoff contention on Thursday night.
Jahn capped the scoring with a roundhouse strike in the 80th minute and opened it with a run from the right wing in the 13th. The Crew (8-12-12) won three of their last four coming in to the match but needed another win to stay in the MLS Cup playoff race.
Arturo Alvarez's cross to David Arshakyan at the top of the area led to Crew defender Michael Parkhurst's own goal in the 53rd minute. The Fire's Michael de Leeuw finished Alvarez's cross four minutes later to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.
The last-place Fire (6-16-10) have been out of playoff contention since Sept. 28.
