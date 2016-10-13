Lexington Catholic wins girls 43rd District soccer

Lexington Catholic defeats Paul Laurence Dunbar 4-1 in girls 43rd District soccer title game.
jpeck@herald-leader.com

Sports

UK thin at outside linebacker

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Tuesday that injuries have slowed outside linebackers Kobie Walker and De'Niro Laster. Stoops said Alvonte Bell and Kengera Daniel are practicing at those spots.

Sports Videos