MLS Capsules

Kevin Doyle scored two goals and the Colorado Rapids beat San Jose 2-1 on Thursday night to take the MLS overall lead and eliminate the Earthquakes from playoff contention.
Colorado (15-5-12, 57 points) won its third in a row to surpass FC Dallas (56 points) in the standings. The Rapids visit the Portland Timbers on Saturday and host the Houston Dynamo to finish the season the following week.
Doyle capped the scoring on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute, beating San Jose goalkeeper David Bingham with a shot up the middle. He made it 1-0 in the 38th minute with a diving header to finish Marc Burch's cross.
Chris Wondolowski tied it for the Quakes (8-11-13) on a penalty kick in the 57th minute.
It was the Rapids' first victory over San Jose since the 2011 season.
CREW 2, FIRE 2, TIE
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. AP) — Adam Jahn scored twice for Columbus, but Chicago held on for the draw to eliminate the Crew from playoff contention.
Jahn capped the scoring with a roundhouse strike in the 80th minute and opened it with a run from the right wing in the 13th. The Crew (8-12-12) won three of their last four coming in to the match but needed another win to stay in the MLS Cup playoff race.
Arturo Alvarez's cross to David Arshakyan at the top of the area led to Crew defender Michael Parkhurst's own goal in the 53rd minute. The Fire's Michael de Leeuw finished Alvarez's cross four minutes later to give Chicago (6-16-10) a 2-1 lead.
