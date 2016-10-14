Germany to open 2017 season with friendly against England

Germany will kick off the 2017 international soccer season with a friendly against England in March.
The German soccer federation says the March 22 match will be played in Dortmund at Germany's largest stadium.
The game against England comes four days before Germany plays Azerbaijan in Baku in a qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, where Germany hopes to defend its title.
Federation president Reinhard Grindel says the match against England is a "traditional prestige contest" that should please the fans in the "great atmosphere" of Dortmund's stadium.
