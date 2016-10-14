Piercy keeps a 2-shot lead until darkness at Safeway

Scott Piercy pitched in for eagle, added a pair of birdies and kept a two-shot lead Friday in the rain-delayed Safeway Open until it was too dark to continue.
A steady rain that fell on Silverado for most of the day halted the second round for 2 hours, 36 minutes and prevented it from finishing until Saturday morning.
Bill Haas had a 2-under 70 and finished 36 holes in 8-under 136.
Piercy, who opened with a course-record 62, made only one of his four birdie chances until his eagle on the par-5 ninth, followed by a 10-foot birdie at the 10th. He missed a 5-foot birdie on the 12th hole, his last of the day.
He was at 14-under par.
