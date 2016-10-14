Thailand vs. Australia WCup qualifer to be moved

Football Australia says it is awaiting formal notification on whether the World Cup qualifier against Thailand next month will be moved due to the mourning period for Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who died on Thursday.
The Football Association of Thailand has suspended all domestic fixtures in line with a government directive to limit entertainment and festivities for a 30-day period.
While the Nov.16 match, originally scheduled in Bangkok, will fall just outside that 30-day limit, the restrictions could limit the ability to prepare for the game.
If Thailand cannot host the game, it is likely to be played in a neutral country, with Singapore or Malaysia the most likely venue.
