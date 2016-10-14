Robert Hight tops Funny Car qualifying in Texas

Robert Hight topped qualifying Friday in the AAA Texas NHRA FallNationals with the third-quickest Funny Car pass in NHRA history.
Hight had a 3.839-second pass at 332.02 mph to break the Texas Motorplex time record. The 2009 season champion won this season in Gainesville, Florida.
"That was pretty impressive," Hight said. "Going up to that run, (crew chief) Mike Neff told me he thought we could run 3.84. To me, looking at that, we've never run that and we go up there and run a little quicker at 3.83. That shows he has a great handle on it and I'm not going to question him. My team's on the right track. All we can do is try to go out and win these last three races."
Antron Brown was the fastest in Top Fuel, Jason Line led in Pro Stock, and Andrew Hines in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the fourth event in the six-race NHRA Mello Yello Countdown to the Championship playoff.
Brown had a 3.682 at 330.55 to break the Texas Motorplex time record. The defending season champion has six victories this year.
Line pushed his Chevy Camaro to a 6.568 at 210.34. The two-time world champion has eight victories this season. Hines had a 6.812 at 195.42 on a Harley-Davidson.
