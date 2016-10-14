Henderson TDs lead Memphis past Tulane 24-14.

Darrell Henderson had two long touchdowns, one rushing and one receiving, to lead Memphis to a 24-14 victory over Tulane on Friday night.
Henderson turned a screen pass from Riley Ferguson into a 46-yard scoring play late in the first half to give the Tigers (5-1, 2-0 American) a 13-7 lead. Early in the fourth quarter he went off right tackle and cut to the sideline for a 45-yard run that made it 24-7.
Jake Elliott, who became the Tigers' career scoring leader a week ago, kicked three field goals and made his 171st extra point without a miss, the longest active streak in FBS. He has 381 points, and has 10 field goals from 50-plus yards on 14 attempts.
Phil Mayhue caught a pass in his 22nd straight game, moving into a four-way tie, which includes former NFL great Isaac Bruce, for seventh on the Memphis list.
Glen Cuiellette's 20-yard TD pass to Kendall Ardoin put the Green Wave (3-3, 0-2) ahead 7-3 but his pass was picked off at the Memphis 1 with 5:59 to play, one of three Tulane turnovers.
