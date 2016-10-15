Bayern's Franck Ribery out 2-3 weeks with muscular problem

Bayern Munich winger Franck Ribery has been ruled out of action for up to three weeks with a muscular problem. The club didn't elaborate.
Bayern assistant coach Hermann Gerland says Ribery broke off training on Friday and "he definitely needs 14 days to three weeks before he can play again."
The 33-year-old Ribery will miss Bayern's Champions League game against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday, and Bundesliga games against Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Moenchengladbach, while the trip to Augsburg on Oct. 29 is doubtful.
Holger Badstuber returned to Bayern's squad for the first time since Feb. 10 for Saturday's game in Frankfurt. The injury-prone defender broke a bone in his left foot.
