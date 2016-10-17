University of Delaware fires football coach Dave Brock

The University of Delaware has fired head football coach Dave Brock.
Director of Intercollegiate Athletics & Recreation Services Christine Rawak announced Brock's departure in a statement Sunday. He was 19-22 in his four seasons with the Blue Hens and had a 2-4 records this season.
Co-defensive coordinator Dennis Dottin-Carter will take over for the rest of the season and the school will conduct a national search for Brock's successor.
The university also fired head volleyball coach Bonnie Kenny and associate head coach Cindy Gregory. They were placed on administrative leave earlier this month. Over 15 seasons, they helped lead Delaware to five Colonial Athletic Association team championships and multiple NCAA Tournaments.
Brian Toron and Dana Griskowitz will lead the team for the reminder of the season with Colleen Caskey.
