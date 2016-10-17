Kreider's 2 points lift Rangers to 6-4 win over Sharks

For the third straight game, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 6-4 on Monday night.
Kreider, who signed a four-year, $18.5 million contract on July 22, has three goals and three assists in New York's first three games. According to the team, he is the first Ranger since Brian Leetch in 1992-93 to tally six points in New York's first three games. He also became the first New York forward to record six points in three games to start a season since Bernie Nicholls and Darren Turcotte in 1990-91.
Marc Staal, Rick Nash, Kevin Hayes, rookie Jimmy Vesey, Mats Zuccarello and Michael Grabner also scored for the Rangers, who have won two of their first three games this season.
